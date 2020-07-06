Pauline AUGUST

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family, on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by her husband Edward (1973) and loving mother of Joseph and Fred, both of Stevensville and the late Bruce. Cherished grandmother of Ed (Nicole) August and Emily Cargill and beloved great-grandmother to Brickston and Mason. Pauline will be fondly remembered by her sister Mary Bilotta and brother-in-law Don Pankoff, as well as many nieces, nephews and her long-time companion Sam Chalker. Predeceased by her siblings Ann Dwyer (Ray), Irene Pankoff and Will Hegedus (Marie). Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday from 7 to 9 pm and Friday from 10 am to 12 pm. In memory of Pauline, donations to The Lung Association would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com