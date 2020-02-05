|
Passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at the age of 89. Loving Mother to Vanessa and Anita. Beloved Yaya to Cassandra Neufeld and Sarah Lamping. Predeceased by her husband Jack Batcules and her siblings. Pauline was born in Chrisafa, Greece. She immigrated to Canada at the age of 19 where she met her husband Jack, working side by side with him on their farm. She was also a devout member of St. Katharine Greek Orthodox Church where she met many lifelong friends. Pauline loved to sing and make people laugh. She was quick-witted and enjoyed dancing. Pauline will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Friends and relatives will be received at the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL; 75 Church St., St. Catharines (905-684-6346) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11 AM - 1 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM in the Chapel, officiated by Father Stavros Chatzis. Burial to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. Donations to The Heart & Stroke Foundation in Pauline's memory would be appreciated by the family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 5, 2020