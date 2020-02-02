|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Friday January 31, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Frigault (2011). Dearly loved mother of Luc (Eleanore) Frigault, Angele Johnson (Perry Smith) and Daniel (Josephine) Frigault. Cherished grandmother of Kristen (Dyllan), Jessica (Ryan), Blake (Kristina), Dailia and Mackenzie (Linzie). Loving great-grandmother of Rian and Riley. Dear sister of Fleurette, Normande and Lorraine. Lovingly remembered by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by 8 brothers, 1 sister, and her son-in-law Gerry Johnson. Pauline was a lifelong active member of St. Antoine de Padoue Church. To quote her granddaughter, Dailia, who captured her so beautifully: "Pauline was someone who was admired by everyone she encountered. She had the greatest sense of humour, always spoke her truth, and was always so incredibly strong, even during the hardest of times." Cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at the St. Antoine de Padoue Church, visiting Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Pauline, donations may be made to St. Antoine de Padoue Church, or Niagara Falls Community Outreach, and would be appreciated by her family. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 2, 2020