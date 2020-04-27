|
Passed away peacefully at Queenston Place Retirement Residence on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Norman Dyball (2015). Cherished mother of Dennis (Norma) Dyball, Cheryl (Keith) Matheson and Wendy (Leo) Murray. Loving grandma of Christy and Darryl Dyball, Tyler and Spencer Matheson, Kyle (Dana), Myles (Deanna) and Trevor (Brianna) Murray. Dearly loved great-grandma of Greyson Murray. Dear sister of Les (Judi) Herbert, Norm (Cathy) Herbert, and the late Vernon and Betty Pepin. Pauline will also be missed by her sisters-in-law Joyce (the late Les) Toth and Lydia (the late Lloyd) Dyball; brothers-in-law, Bill (the late Florence) Dyball, Wilfred (Marion) Dyball, Gordon (Marjorie) Dyball and Melvyn (Bonnie) Dyball. Predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Vera Pepin; her sisters-in-law June (Nick) Marucci, Gladys (Jack) Smiley, Kate (Bill) Tench, Irene (Herb) Marshall, and brothers-in-law Ernie Dyball, Bert (Mae) Dyball, and Herb (Mona) Dyball. Pauline will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends who held a special place in her heart. Pauline was born on June 14, 1931 in St. Catharines. She spent many years as a Health Care Aide at Tufford Nursing Home in St. Catharines. She loved the cottage life with her children and grandchildren for over 50 years and left us with many treasured memories. Pauline moved to Queenston Retirement Residence in 2015 and we would like to thank all the staff for making her home for the last five years a special and happy place to live. Also, special thanks to LHIN for their wonderful care and support over the years. A Celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. Memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Society, Niagara Health Foundation or a .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020