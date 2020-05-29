Pauline Mary Frost
December 15, 1928 - May 27, 2020 Of Sundridge Peacefully at Eastholme in Powassan on Wednesday May 27, 2020 in her 92nd year. Pauline Frost (nee Parry), beloved wife of late John Frost and late James O'Neal. Loving mom of Willa Garrett (Pete Galliotte) and stepmom of Larry (Wendy), Paul (Hilda), Gail Preston (Dave), Judy Tinney (Mike), Tim (Brenda), Russ (Tracy), Wes (Matt) and Robin (Barb). Proud grandma of 26 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of late Margaret Meeks (late Harry), Merlin Parry (Ida) and Sheldon Parry (Lillian). Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private visitation adhering to the Provincial guideline of 10 people or less, will be held at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Sunday May 31, 2020. A private family service will be conducted at the chapel. Interment at the Strong Cemetery in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to the Sundridge Food Bank or the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.
