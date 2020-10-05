Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at her residence on Friday October 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Robert St. Pierre for 52 years. Dearly loved mother of Corey (Shinobu) of Aurora, ON, and Craig (Melissa) of Welland, ON. Cherished grandmother of Brandon St. Pierre, Cameron St. Pierre, and Bryce St. Pierre. Loving sister of Theresa (Warner) Watters, Cecile (Marcel) Pilon, Roland (Lise) Champagne, Mitchel (Stephanie) Champagne and the late Maurice Champagne. Pauline will be remembered for always making you feel like you were the most important person in the world. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Claire Warren for her care and kindness. Also, to the doctors at the Walker Family Cancer Centre especially Dr. Levesque. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Pauline, donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society
and would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com