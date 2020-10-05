1/1
Pauline Mary ST. PIERRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at her residence on Friday October 2, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved wife of Robert St. Pierre for 52 years. Dearly loved mother of Corey (Shinobu) of Aurora, ON, and Craig (Melissa) of Welland, ON. Cherished grandmother of Brandon St. Pierre, Cameron St. Pierre, and Bryce St. Pierre. Loving sister of Theresa (Warner) Watters, Cecile (Marcel) Pilon, Roland (Lise) Champagne, Mitchel (Stephanie) Champagne and the late Maurice Champagne. Pauline will be remembered for always making you feel like you were the most important person in the world. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Claire Warren for her care and kindness. Also, to the doctors at the Walker Family Cancer Centre especially Dr. Levesque. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Pauline, donations may be made to The Canadian Cancer Society and would be appreciated by her family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved