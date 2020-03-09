|
Passed away peacefully at home with her loving children by her side after a long battle with cancer on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 67. Predeceased by her beloved husband Donald (2015). Forever loved by her daughters Jennifer McCaffery and Kathleen Smith (Todd). Much loved grandmother of Faith, Ross, Ashlyn and Alexis. Dear sister of Joseph and predeceased by Lori, Norman (Maxine) and Raymond. Pauline also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who will dearly miss her. The family would like to extend their heart felt thanks to the ParaMed team especially Kim and Jocelyn. Pauline's family will receive visitors at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Tuesday, March 10th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service to honour Pauline's life will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Fonthill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Gideon's International. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 9, 2020