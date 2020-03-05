|
|
Pauline passed away surrounded by love at the Welland County General Hospital on March 3rd, 2020. Predeceased by her first husband Samuel, her daughters Mary Pat and Nancy and her siblings Omer, Edmond, Helen, Marguerite and Irene. She is survived by her loving husband Russ Schram and her four children Martha, Michael, Jack, Michelle, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A gifted artist and baker Pauline was happiest when taking care of and making others smile. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A graveside prayer service will be held at the Old Lakeview Cemetery in Thorold at 2 p.m. on March 6th. If so desired, please consider making a donation to a in memory of Pauline.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 5, 2020