Pauline MOORE

Pauline passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 70. Pauline has been reunited with her beloved husband and best friend, Robin Peter Moore (2008). Cherished mother of Brent and Peter (Cassandra). Proud grandma of Jessica, Jeremy, Savanna, Mackenzie, and great grandma of Damien and Tesslynn. She will be greatly missed by numerous family members and friends. The matriarch of our family is now at rest. Pauline loved and adored her family, there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved being part of their lives. Throughout her life, she worked full time at FACS, as a Volunteer Drive Department Coordinator, and retired in 2008. Pauline did a lot of volunteer work with various organizations, She always felt great pride and enjoyed seeing the smiles on everyone's faces, knowing that she was able to help and make a difference. Pauline will be remembered for her crafty talent, as she loved to make jewelry for her family, and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Bella Senior Care Residence, who cared for Pauline for the past 6 years, and to the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their compassionate support. Cremation has taken place and arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). Memorial donations may be given to a charity of one's choice
