Who was deeply loved by so many, passed away peacefully at Albright Manor on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved wife and best friend of 56yrs to Eric Jones. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Jennifer and Doug Jacques, Julia and Chris Lamb and Patricia Jones. The best Nana ever to Spencer, Morgan, Jake, Lucas and Michael. Wonderful sister to Astrid MacLean, Noreen Kirkland and Adrian Service. A special thank you to the 2nd floor PSWs and Nursing Staff at Albright Manor. These special people are the backbone of long-term care. Born in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, Pauline grew up in Arnprior and later moved to St Catharines. Pauline loved her years sailing out of the Dalhousie Yacht Club and RVing to Jekyl Island Georgia. She will be missed by many. A private family service has already taken place. Those wishing may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society of Niagara.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store