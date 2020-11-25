Pauline was born from humble beginnings, as the fourth child among the Montague family of Port Dalhousie, November 3,1935. Married in April 1956 to Charles Andrew (predeceased 2018), she is survived by her 3 children, Charles "Chuck", Daryl, and Alison (Strazar). She was a selfless person, and an exemplary mother. The karma she sowed in her life returned to her in her final days as never-ending love and support from siblings, nieces, nephews, neighbours, grandchildren and lifelong friends. Always welcoming and affable, she seemed to be everyone's mother. She passed away in peace and with dignity at her home on November 20, 2020. Pauline leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to those too numerous to mention who made our mother's final days tranquil and celebratory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store