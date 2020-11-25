1/1
Pauline Theresa GALAMBOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline was born from humble beginnings, as the fourth child among the Montague family of Port Dalhousie, November 3,1935. Married in April 1956 to Charles Andrew (predeceased 2018), she is survived by her 3 children, Charles "Chuck", Daryl, and Alison (Strazar). She was a selfless person, and an exemplary mother. The karma she sowed in her life returned to her in her final days as never-ending love and support from siblings, nieces, nephews, neighbours, grandchildren and lifelong friends. Always welcoming and affable, she seemed to be everyone's mother. She passed away in peace and with dignity at her home on November 20, 2020. Pauline leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to those too numerous to mention who made our mother's final days tranquil and celebratory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard from Nov. 25 to Dec. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved