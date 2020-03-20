Home

Pauline Violet "Our Polly" Strugar

Our beloved Pauline passed away in the early hours of March 16, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. Born in Crumpsall, England to parents George & Violet Gregory on February 27, 1942. Pauline immigrated to Canada early in her career as a Typesetter and continued to work in that field for many years. During that time she met the "love of her life" Robert Strugar. Robert and Pauline enjoyed a loving and adventurous relationship for over 40 years, living together in Mississauga and eventually retiring back to Robert's hometown of Ridgeway, Ontario. Pauline was a happy, optimistic, caring and loving person who was an inspiration to all who met her. Referred to as "our Polly", her cherished Lancashire accent, English euphemisms and charm will be missed by all. Pauline leaves behind her loving and caring husband Robert and her step children; Stephen (Mary) & Karen. Granny Pauline will be missed by grandchildren Troy, Shane, Sophia and Nicole. She will also be deeply missed by loving cousins Leslie, John and family in England. Pauline will be dearly missed by Diane, Tom, Nick, Grace, Zorka, Roy, Sean and the rest of her extended family and friends. Special thanks to Pauline's physician, Dr. Kim Scher, for his kind and attentive care. Williams Funeral Services has been entrusted with arrangements. A private family funeral will be held and a celebration of Pauline's life will follow at a future date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 20, 2020
