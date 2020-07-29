1/1
Pearl FORD
Pearl passed away at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on July 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband Robert. Sadly missed by children Pat (Ken) Knickerbocker, Tom (Barb), Linda and Wayne (Ellen) Ford. Sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by sisters Shirley Hooper, Anita Kiss and Joan Dunn as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Avis McComb, Fern Martin, Carol Mann, Martha Ann Barnhart and her brother Harold Barnhart. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N., Ridgeway entrusted with Private Family Funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
722 Ridge Road North
Ridgeway, ON L0S 1N0
(905) 894-1161
