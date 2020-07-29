Pearl FORD

Pearl passed away at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on July 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband Robert. Sadly missed by children Pat (Ken) Knickerbocker, Tom (Barb), Linda and Wayne (Ellen) Ford. Sadly missed by her 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by sisters Shirley Hooper, Anita Kiss and Joan Dunn as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Avis McComb, Fern Martin, Carol Mann, Martha Ann Barnhart and her brother Harold Barnhart. Williams Funeral Services, 722 Ridge Rd. N., Ridgeway entrusted with Private Family Funeral arrangements.



