Penelope WILLIAMS
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Penny on October 28, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 78. Loving wife of Dave Williams for 53 wonderful years. Beloved sister of Lawrence "Laurie" Bull. She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews; Marry Jane Le Blanc, Christopher Bull and Robert Bull (Amber). Predeceased by her parents William & Monica Bull. As per Penny's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to the Dialysis Team, the nurses on 3A, 2B and the rest of the staff at the St. Catharines General Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.pjdartefh.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
