Percy Albert MAIDEN

Peacefully at Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls on March 24, 2020 at the age of 98. Predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years Betty Maiden (November 7, 2019) and grandson Jason Maiden (2006) Sadly missed by his sons; Bob (Judith), Dave (Barb), and John ( Michele). Beloved grandfather to Jeff (Lisa), Kristen, Laura, Sean, Ryan (Deanna), Shayne, Jared, and Kyle. Great-grandfather to Amory. Percy proudly served in the Royal British Navy in WW11. He then worked as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a soccer coach for many years for Niagara Falls Soccer and enjoyed gardening and cycling. A special thank-you to the staff at Oakwood Park Lodge for their care and compassion of both Betty and Percy. In keeping with Percy's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will take place at a later date. Donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 27, 2020
