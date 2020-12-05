Perry was born in Welland Ont. to Bertha and William Boute. He was predeceased by his loving wife Monique who passed November 3 2020 due Covid 19, his father William and Helen and Lionel Hupe. Perry is survived by his son Adam, daughters, Jesslyn and Michelle (Quintion) Popp, grand children, Declan, Titius, Phoebe, and Presley of Kitimat B.C., his mother Bertha Boute, brother Patrick (Kathleen), sister Pamela (Ron), Rhonda, Racheal, Celine Petit, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends coast to coast and USA. Perry was a semi-driver retired from Big Freight Steinbach and also drove for Bison Wpg. Retired for health reasons He volunteered at Pavillion Kitchen Youville Ste. Annes, also drove seniors to their activities. Perry participated in the presentation of Comic-Con Wpg with Mike from Cobra-Comics Wpg and Jeremy from Galaxy Comics. This yearly event was a joy and good time for his whole family. He attended school St. Alexanders Fonthill Ont, St. Kevins Welland and Mount Elizabeth S.S. Kitimat B.C. Monique and Perry were married for thirty-three years and always enjoyed their house and home in St. Anne. Perry was a member of the Manitoba Metis Federation. Interment at a later date.



