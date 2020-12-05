1/1
PERRY GEOFFERY BUOTE
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry was born in Welland Ont. to Bertha and William Boute. He was predeceased by his loving wife Monique who passed November 3 2020 due Covid 19, his father William and Helen and Lionel Hupe. Perry is survived by his son Adam, daughters, Jesslyn and Michelle (Quintion) Popp, grand children, Declan, Titius, Phoebe, and Presley of Kitimat B.C., his mother Bertha Boute, brother Patrick (Kathleen), sister Pamela (Ron), Rhonda, Racheal, Celine Petit, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends coast to coast and USA. Perry was a semi-driver retired from Big Freight Steinbach and also drove for Bison Wpg. Retired for health reasons He volunteered at Pavillion Kitchen Youville Ste. Annes, also drove seniors to their activities. Perry participated in the presentation of Comic-Con Wpg with Mike from Cobra-Comics Wpg and Jeremy from Galaxy Comics. This yearly event was a joy and good time for his whole family. He attended school St. Alexanders Fonthill Ont, St. Kevins Welland and Mount Elizabeth S.S. Kitimat B.C. Monique and Perry were married for thirty-three years and always enjoyed their house and home in St. Anne. Perry was a member of the Manitoba Metis Federation. Interment at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birchwood Funeral Chapel - Steinbach
162 Hwy 52 W
Steinbach, MB R5G 1M1
(204) 346-1030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Birchwood Funeral Chapel - Steinbach

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved