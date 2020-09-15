1/1
Peter Anthony ROBINSON
1936-09-23 - 2020-09-11
Passed away peacefully after a brave battle with ALS at Credit Valley Hospital surrounded by love on Friday September 11, 2020 in his 84th year. Peter was born in Niagara Falls Ontario and was a band member of the Niagara Memorial Militaries from 1954 - 1959 and moved to Toronto in 1962. Beloved husband of Ollie (Olga) for over 61 years. Peter will always be remembered with much love by his sons James (Lisa), Kevin, and daughter Suzanne (John). Peter will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Anthony and Jason Silvaroli, Alexis and Austin Scaini-Robinson and Erin Robinson. He was an avid golfer and was a member of Markland Wood Golf Club for 26 years. Many days were spent on the golf course with his friends and sometimes with Ollie. Peter retired early from Carrier Canada in 1998 as VP of Finance and Operations so he could spend more time with his family, golfing and travelling. Peter and Ollie enjoyed all the precious times and memories with their grandchildren and are very proud of the young adults they have become. Peter will always be remembered by the Kolometz family and all the fun times they had together. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at an appropriate time when all family and friends can gather safely. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Mississauga Food Bank would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
