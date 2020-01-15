|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Wood (1985). Father of Tracey Papetti and Steven Wood. Mr. Wood had worked for many years as a shipwright in the naval industry. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of his life will follow at the funeral home with interment at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Peter, donations to The Niagara Falls Humane Society would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020