Peter Dawson MORSE


1957 - 2020
Peter Dawson MORSE Obituary
1957-2020 Passed away surrounded with the love of his son, Joshua (Amy) and daughter, Rachel (Ricky) on March 10, 2020 at the age of 62, due to complications of pneumonia. "Our dad had a heart of gold, loved his family, and was always there for others in need". He will be missed immensely by his children, his siblings Gerry (Karen), Suzanne (Lawrence Berger), John (Kelly), Robin, sister-in-law Mary Ellen, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Peter is predeceased by his parents Wesley and Rose Morse and brother Ron. You all meant the absolute world to him. He always said, "be kind to one another", words that he believed in and lived by. As per Peter's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020
