|
|
Passed away peacefully on April 18th, 2020 surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. Born August 22nd, 1957 to Napoleon and Norine Jolin. Pete will be greatly missed by his wife Jill and his sons Thomas and Adam. Lovingly remembered by his brother Art(the late Lina), his five sisters; Rachelle(Ron), Norine(Ken), Pauline, Suzanne(the late Dave), Rose(Ed), his sister in-law Janice(Roy) and his many aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hospice Niagara for their amazing and compassionate care, a special thank you to Dr. Scher, and nurses Dawn and Jocelyne for the consistent support and uplifting nature. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired donations made to hospice Niagara in Pete's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 29, 2020