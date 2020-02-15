Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tallman Funeral Homes Ltd.
3277 King Street
Vineland, ON L0R 2C0
(905) 562-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter DIRKSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. DIRKSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. DIRKSEN Obituary
At the United Mennonite Home, in the early hours of the morning on February 13, 2020, Peter Dirksen went home to be with his Lord and Saviour. We are thankful for the loving care our dad received during his short stay at the U.M. Home. Peter was a loving and devoted husband of Helen for 74 years and much-loved dad of Judy and Kenn Kraeker, Wendy and Jim Thiessen, Larry and Betty Dirksen, Bev Koop, Don and Barb Fast, and Suzanne and Les Schuender. His arms were filled to overflowing with his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Welcoming him into heaven are his daughter Marilyn Koop and Wayne Etherington, grandsons Bradley Kraeker and Steven Dirksen, and great-grandson Ryker VanZantan. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Katharina Dirksen and siblings Betty Boldt, Tina Braun and Jack Dirksen, as well as many in-laws who were his best friends. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. Following a family interment, a memorial service will be held at the Tallman Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19th with a reception to follow in the Fireside Room. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Multiply (formerly M.B. Missions) (multiply.net/give) Project Code CO702 Lighthouse Church Planting, Myanmar where grandchildren Sean and Judy Fast are serving. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -