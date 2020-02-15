|
|
At the United Mennonite Home, in the early hours of the morning on February 13, 2020, Peter Dirksen went home to be with his Lord and Saviour. We are thankful for the loving care our dad received during his short stay at the U.M. Home. Peter was a loving and devoted husband of Helen for 74 years and much-loved dad of Judy and Kenn Kraeker, Wendy and Jim Thiessen, Larry and Betty Dirksen, Bev Koop, Don and Barb Fast, and Suzanne and Les Schuender. His arms were filled to overflowing with his 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Welcoming him into heaven are his daughter Marilyn Koop and Wayne Etherington, grandsons Bradley Kraeker and Steven Dirksen, and great-grandson Ryker VanZantan. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Katharina Dirksen and siblings Betty Boldt, Tina Braun and Jack Dirksen, as well as many in-laws who were his best friends. The family will receive friends at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. Following a family interment, a memorial service will be held at the Tallman Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19th with a reception to follow in the Fireside Room. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Multiply (formerly M.B. Missions) (multiply.net/give) Project Code CO702 Lighthouse Church Planting, Myanmar where grandchildren Sean and Judy Fast are serving. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020