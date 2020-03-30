|
|
On Saturday, March 28th, in his 86th year, Peter John Polecrone passed away after a lengthy illness. Pre-deceased by his wife Beverley in 2006, he leaves behind his children Craig (Tanya), Pam (Dave) & Geoff (Christine) & grandchildren Taylor, Brooke, Tyler, Ryan & Aaron, his partner of 10 years, Susan Tracey of Grimsby, & his 3 brothers, Steve, George & Nick. Peter was born & lived his entire life in St. Catharines. He was the son of John (d.1979) & Olga (d.2002) Polecrone. He attended St. Catharines Collegiate where he met Beverley & went on to complete his B.A.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Toronto, where he also played varsity football. Peter went on to have a 39-year career at Atlas Steels in Welland, retiring in 1996. Peter enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling & playing golf, most recently as a member of St. Catharines Golf & Country Club. Peter’s family would like to thank the staff at The Orchards Residence in Vineland & the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care Peter received through his final days. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Wellspring Niagara (www.wellspring.ca) would be much appreciated. Cremation has taken place & a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020