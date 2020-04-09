Home

Peter JAMIESON Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Alexis Jamieson (nee Maybee) (2008). Loving father of Angela Jamieson, Michael (Cheryl) Jamieson, Alexander Jamieson, Kelly (Laura) Maybee, Peter Jamieson Jr., Cindy (James) Sandy, Stephen (Courtney) Hill, Guy Hill, Wayne Jamieson, Richard Jamieson and Marianne Jamieson. Predeceased by sons Keith Clarence Jamieson and Jefferey Jamieson. Cremation has taken place and an interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 9, 2020
