Passed away peacefully at Lundy Manor on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of 14 years to Sandra Hayes. Predeceased by his beloved first wife Barbara in 2005. Dearly loved brother of Margaret (Ron) Massey, Catherine (Larry) Shannon and the late Carol Gingulano. He will be lovingly remembered by his step-children, his nieces and his nephew. Peter co-owned and operated Renown Printing for many years and was actively involved in the community, having been a founding member and serving on the boards of Niagara Recycling and NTEC. He was also an active member of the Stamford Kiwanis and a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church where he served in many capacities.
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Hayes, donations to Niagara Training and Employment Agency (NTEC) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com