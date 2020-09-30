1/1
Peter Joseph Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Lundy Manor on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of 14 years to Sandra Hayes. Predeceased by his beloved first wife Barbara in 2005. Dearly loved brother of Margaret (Ron) Massey, Catherine (Larry) Shannon and the late Carol Gingulano. He will be lovingly remembered by his step-children, his nieces and his nephew. Peter co-owned and operated Renown Printing for many years and was actively involved in the community, having been a founding member and serving on the boards of Niagara Recycling and NTEC. He was also an active member of the Stamford Kiwanis and a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church where he served in many capacities. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mr. Hayes, donations to Niagara Training and Employment Agency (NTEC) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved