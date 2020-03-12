|
Four years have passed already since you were suddenly taken away from us. Although you're gone, your presence remains strong within those who love you. We miss your kind heart and your desire to always lend a helping hand. Those of us who love you take you with us in our daily lives. Today, and everyday, we fondly remember you, our loving son, big brother, proud uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Although you are gone, you are forever in our hearts; Mum, Dad, Gary, Ailish, Ryleigh and Emmaleigh.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 12, 2020