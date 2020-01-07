|
With very heavy hearts we announce the passing of our father, Peter Neumann on January 1, 2020 at the St. Catharines hospital in his 89th year. Predeceased by his wife Edith (2017), brother to the late Joseph (Nancy) Neumann, Pauline ( late John ) Voyer, late Edna (late Dan) Ciancio, late Rudy (Jeanne) Neumann, Ron (Barbara) Neumann and the late Caroline (Vincent) Benvenutti. Brother-in-law late Ernie Schellenberg (Susan). Loving father to Nancy (Doug) Widdicombe, James (Kathleen) Neumann, Denise (Paul) Fuhr, Kristine Neumann, Peter (Cathy) Neumann. Wonderful grandfather to Kara (Aaron) Tate, Drew (Luna) Neumann, Logan (Cooper Robinson) Widdicombe, Chelsea Widdicombe and Andrea (Rene) Solis. Great-grandfather to Ayla Tate and Frankie Neumann, Siera and Kaiden Solis. He will always be missed by his puppy Cooper that visited him daily. Loved by so many nieces and nephews. A bit about Pete, Pete started his football path playing for his hometown St. Catharines Collegiate. At 19 years old he was recruited by both Hamilton Tiger Cats and the Toronto Argonauts. Pete not only made the team that first year in 1951 but ended up playing beside Ralph Sazio who would one day be his coach. Peter, #74, had an illustrious fourteen-year career with the Hamilton Tiger Cats. During those years he was named the CFL Eastern All Star nine times, and the CFL All Canadian All Star in 1964. He played in eight Grey Cup games winning three in 1953,1957 and 1963 and inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1979. In 2011 he was inducted into the Tiger Cats Wall of Honour whereby his name has been hung high in Ivor Wynne Stadium (Tim Horton's Field) and a plaque hung on the Tiger Cat's Walk of Fame. We want to offer a special thank you to the staff and Dr. Jayawardene at the Royal Henley, you have become our family. Your support and love for both mom and dad have given us such comfort every day when we walk through your doors. We laughed together, we cried together, but you have always had my (Nancy's) back for four solid years. Both mom and dad loved and appreciated you more than you will ever know. Peter will be sadly missed by all who grew to know him. A true sports enthusiast we know he will be continuing to watch every game. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines, there will be a visitation held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by 2:30 p.m. funeral service in the chapel. The family invites everyone to join them for a Celebration of Life of Peter held at 4:30 p.m. at White Oaks Conferences Resort, 253 Taylor Rd. Niagara on the Lake. At a later date, a private burial will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Niagara Humane Society would be appreciated. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com