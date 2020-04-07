|
Passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the St Catharines Hospital at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Cherished father of Margaret (Dan) Heyes, Susan and Kathy. Loving papa to Evan and Maria. Dearly loved brother of Itca, Julis, Joseph and George. He is predeceased by his sister Margaret and his brother Mihaly. Peter will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law in Canada, Hungary and the USA. Predeceased by his parents Maria Mercs and Mihaly Olah. He was Co-Proprietor of the Thorold Bowlaway. Peter loved his garden, his vegetables, his greenhouse, watching Western Movies, fishing and carpentry. He also loved spending time with his immediate and extended family and friends. The family will be having a Private Graveside Service. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905)-937-4444. Memorial donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. He will be forever remembered in our hearts.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020