It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter at Royal Rose Place on April 16, 2020 in his 91st year. Peter is survived by his special friend Mary Dickau, his loyal friend Cindy Michael, his many adopted furry friends, daughter Marsha and nieces Colleen and Brenda. He is predeceased by his parents, two sisters and "the son he never had" (Lloyd Weasner). Peter was born September 15, 1929 in Mayfield, Saskatchewan. He moved to Chatham in 1939 and then to Welland in 1941. Peter was an accomplished business man starting with the purchase of his first dump truck in 1946 to provide local road maintenance and for work on the hydro tunnel in Niagara Falls. Peter was awarded the garbage contract with Crowland Township, then the City of Welland and later with the Niagara Region where he supplied waste collection for 47 years until his retirement in 2004. Also during that time (1962-1968) he furthered his business by designing vacuum trucks which he used at Stelco in Hamilton. Peter will always be remembered for his generosity and kindness within the community. It gave him great pleasure to give a helping hand to any individual or organization that needed it. He has supported many children in third world countries along with drilling wells to supply clean water in Sierra Leone, Africa. Those who know Peter, know that there are thousands of pens in circulation "Compliments of PETER PROTZ", he loved to give out pens to everyone he talked to. Peter was a heartfelt animal lover. During his lifetime he provided shelter, food and medical needs to hundreds of stray cats and several dogs. There were many bird feeders surrounding his property which were stocked on a daily bases as well as feeding peanuts to squirrels daily. I personally would like to thank the exceptional staff at Royal Rose for the compassionate care provided to Peter since his arrival in September, 2016 especially during these difficult times. Due to the current situation there will be no visitation. A private burial has already taken place. Memorial donations can be made to Welland & District Humane Society or Diabetes Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to the H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020