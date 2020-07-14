Peter Richards

With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden passing of Peter on July 12, 2020 in St. Catharines at the age of 39. Devoted father of Madisyn and Brooklynne and special Daddy to Emma, step brother to Marty and Alexis Richards. Loving son of Noreen and Wayne Bedford and Peter and Carol Richards. Peter will be missed greatly by his partner Alicia, her children and best friend, Lucky, as well as many extended family members. Peter was met at the gates by his sister Sarah (2017) Visitation will take place on July 17, 2020 from 9:30AM-11:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Alfred's Church at noon with cremation to follow. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted with the George Darte Funeral Home 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 attendees. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store