After a lengthy illness, Peter passed away peacefully at Port Colborne Hospital on September 20, 2020. Loving husband and best friend to Isabel of 66 amazing years. Wonderful father to Cathy (Denis), Louise, Bud (Cathy) and Paul (Anne). Proud "Poppa" to his adored 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Peter is pre-deceased by his infant son Thomas and grandson Peter III, never to be forgotten. He was self-employed for 10 + years, which led to his later employment with Bell Canada. He never wavered in his devotion to his Toronto teams, especially his "Maple Leafs". He was inducted into the Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame for Basketball. Throughout his life he always played golf, until the age of 85. He will be missed by his many family and friends. Visitation will be held at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Followed by a Memorial Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Beaverdams Church, Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital or the Rankin Run would be appreciated. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.