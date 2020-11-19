We lost a loving, kind, generous, and gentle woman on November 18, 2020, at Albright Manor in Beamsville. Nelly was born the oldest of 14 on October 8, 1927 in Ginneken en Bavel, The Netherlands. She was a devoted wife and mother and was happiest when holding a baby or child in her arms. In her last years she often commented on how many diapers her hands had changed and little bodies they had cared for, including siblings, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nelly was married to her beloved husband Kees (deceased January 6, 2013) for 65 years. Together they lovingly raised Anton (Adriana), Ann (Doug) Oliver, Connie (Doug) MacFarlane, Harry (Debra), Cathy (Jim) Good and Anita. She was a cherished Oma to 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. She leaves behind seven siblings, Bep, At, Joke, Corrie, John, Henrica and Harry, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Albright Manor and Lookout Ridge for their care and support in her last years. Family and friends will be received at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, November 19 from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, November 20 from 9-11 a.m. Vigil prayers will be held on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alfred Roman Catholic Church, 272 Vine St., St. Catharines on Friday, November 20 at 12 p.m. Rite of Committal to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral and cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask and must call in to make an appointment (905) 937-4444. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com