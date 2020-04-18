|
Phil answered his final firecall on Wednesday, April 14 at 1:50 p.m. Chester "Phil" Benner spent his final days surrounded by his family and passed peacefully the same way, surrounded by the family whom he treasured more than anything else in the world. Married to his "sweetie" Ethel for 70 years, there was and never will be any greater love story. Their children David, Brian, Peter and Rebecca treasure how fortunate they are to have had Phil as their father, a man who welcomed many of their friends into his heart and home. His heart had room for everyone. Phil valued and embraced his community, as exemplified by his dedication to the volunteer fire department #3 (East Bertie) for 38 years as a founding member and his lifelong membership to the Garrison Road United Brethren in Christ Church where he cultivated his faith in God. For 42 years Phil was employed by Horton Steel, where he retired as maintenance foreman. Even though he passed during an isolating time, Phil felt the love and support of his many friends and extended family through drive by tributes, phone calls and window visits. Given the present circumstances, arrangements will be made and shared at a later date. Until we gather to celebrate Chester Philip's life, please continue to keep his family in your prayers and live a life full of faith,family and love in his memory. Chester Philp Benner is survived by his wife Ethel and their children Brian (Sheree), Peter (Kathy) and Rebecca (Chris). He leaves behind his cherished grandchildren Jessica (Michael), Christina (Ben), Adrienne (Tim), Amanda (Nate), Emily (Adam), Michael, Molly, Nicholas (Alyssa) and Turner and his great-grandchildren Katie, Stella, Conner and Ian. Philip was predeceased by his eldest son David and his wife Carrie and his granddaughter Katie. "Rest easy in the garden"
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020