Phil FRARACCI

FRARACCI, Phil Passed away at the Douglas Memorial Hospital on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Dear husband of Mary. Survived by his brother John (Carol), sister Joyce (Howard) Robinson and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Philip and Constance. In memory of Phil, donations may be made to the Welland & District SPCA. A private family service was held through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca