Philip Alan ROTHWELL
On Wednesday September 2, 2020 passed on to glory. Philip was the son of Alan Griffis Rothwell and Nodaine Rothwell(McKerlie). Philip is survived by his wife Sandra Rothwell, two step daughters Teisha and Jamie, three grandchildren Destiny,Matthias and Harper. Two brother-in-laws Charles Thomas Lavigne(Linda) and David Allen Lavigne(Estelle) and his mother -in-law Sylvia Lavigne. Also left behind is a very dear friend Jack MacNeil and a cousin Pastor Steve Bedard from Queen Baptist Church. Memorial will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
