Philip HUNTINGTON
1946 - 2020
December 28th, 1946 - November 2nd, 2020 After a long battle with cancer, we lost the hero in our family on Monday, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Paula for 51 years. Devoted father of Daniel (Adriana), Christina (Lou), Catharine (1976), Sarah and David (Christina). Cherished 'Papa' of Isabella, Alessandro, Matteo, Emilio, Dante, Sofia and Vinson. He is predeceased by his parents Phillip and Gloria, his brother Gerald and his in-laws Ercole and Caroline Boffa. He will be sadly missed by his siblings Rose (Clayton) Letourneau, Earl, Janice (Bill) Manningham and Donny (Susan). He was a proud brother-in-law to Peter (Louella) Boffa and Dan (Sharon) Boffa. Philip served his community as a police officer for over 30 years. He was a proud member of the Decew Gun Club, Thorold Conservation Club and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. He had many hobbies including lawn mower repair, carpentry, leather crafting, music and stained glass work, and known as an all around 'Mr. Fix It'. While he was proud of his career, his greatest pride and joy was his family. He lived by his rule of compassion, empathy, fairness, and treating others with respect. The family wishes to thank the staff of GNGH and The Walker Family Cancer Centre for their dedication, compassion and continuous care of Philip. Cremation has taken place. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Tuesday, November 10th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Philip, donations may be made to The Soup Kitchen - Niagara Falls Community Outreach or to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
NOV
10
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Patterson Funeral Home
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
NOV
11
Committal
Fairview Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
