Philip John October 24 1963 - October 17 2020 Webster
We are heart broken to announce the passing of our beloved Philip on Saturday, October 17, 2020 just shy of his 57th Birthday. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Phyllis (nee Todosiev) Webster. Survived by his loving wife, Jamie Grassi. Proud father to his children Shelby Webster and Madison Webster and adoring grandpa to his grandson Loghan. Will be sadly missed by his sister Tamara Webster, niece Alexandra and nephews William and Austin. Philip had achieved his Eagle Scout status in his youth. He was also a competitive swimmer and loved live music. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services, Fort Erie.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 21, 2020.
