Philip KOWALSKI
Peacefully, at his residence, on Friday November 27, 2020, Phil Kowalski passed away at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Leota. Loved father of Philip McPherson (Liza). Dear grandfather of Ian, Shelby and Hannah. Loved brother of Stanley Kowalski (Natalie) and the late Connie Kowalski. Dear brother-in-law of Lexa Wintle (the late Terry), Sandra Benoit (Marc) and Leona Schneider (Michael). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Phil worked at Lakeside Steel as a millwright for 33 years. Some of Phil's hobbies included woodworking, fishing and travelling. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). The Kowalski family will hold a Celebration of Life for Phil at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 1, 2020.
