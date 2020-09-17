D'AMICO - The family of the late Phillip Anthony D'Amico would like to thank all of our family and friends for the love and support shown to us during this difficult time. The kind words, flowers, visits, food and non-stop support during our time of grief was greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten. We would like to especially thank our amazing friends that showed their love and support to our family outside the funeral home. A great appreciation to 3Live Crew for their memorial gathering in honour Phillip. A special tribute followed by a final Military Salute in memory of Phillip was made by his cousin, Lucas Tabone. A very special thank you to Ed & Ruth-Ann and the entire staff at Patterson Funeral Home. Your compassion and guidance during this difficult time was truly appreciated beyond words. The D'Amico Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store