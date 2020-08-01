Passed away peacefully with his loving wife at his side at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Joan for 47 years. Loving father of Joanne (Ian) McKenzie, Ken (Julie) Brousseau, Cathy (Wayne) Williams and Amy (Ian) Giggal. Caring papa of Ali (Ian), Olivia, Jake (Emilee), Ashley, Caitlin, Abby, Emily, Samantha and Sydney. Dear nephew of Marg Fisher. Dewey was an avid fisherman in his younger years and enjoyed making his loving family laugh, chuckle and groan with his dad jokes. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or Heart Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com