1/1
Phillip "Dewey" FISHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with his loving wife at his side at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Joan for 47 years. Loving father of Joanne (Ian) McKenzie, Ken (Julie) Brousseau, Cathy (Wayne) Williams and Amy (Ian) Giggal. Caring papa of Ali (Ian), Olivia, Jake (Emilee), Ashley, Caitlin, Abby, Emily, Samantha and Sydney. Dear nephew of Marg Fisher. Dewey was an avid fisherman in his younger years and enjoyed making his loving family laugh, chuckle and groan with his dad jokes. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main Street, Niagara Falls. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or Heart Niagara. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morse & Son Funeral Home
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morse & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved