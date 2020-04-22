|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear sister on April 16, 2020 at the age of 80 due to heart failure. Predeceased by our Mom and Dad, Gertrude and Harry Theal. She leaves behind her brothers Morley (Merlene), Bob (Lynne) and Larry and will also be missed by several nieces and nephews. Phyllis resided in California for 55 years and was a true cat lover. Besides having her own "pride" she helped out at the local feline sanctuary for a number of years. Phyl loved to travel; from Tahiti, to Hawaii, to Egypt and beyond. Our deepest thanks go out to her dear friend Maree Armstrong who provided caring assistance to Phyllis and the Marin General hospital staff who provided comfort in her final days. Cremation has been entrusted to Duggan's Mission Chapel in Sonoma, CA. Plans for a memorial will be dealt with at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 22, 2020