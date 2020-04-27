|
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Phyllis Althea Reid, loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, passed away at age 82. Althea was born on September 27, 1937 in Central Caribou, Pictou County, NS. She was a daughter to the late Hibbert and Martha (Kaiser) Langille. Althea was married on January 20, 1954 to the late Wilson Berton Reid of Tatamagouche, Colchester County, NS. She and her family left Pictou to come to Ontario, where they settled into the small St. Catharines community of Port Dalhousie. Althea was the heartbeat of our family. Always making sure everyone was cared for and never fussing over herself. She was a woman full of love, strength and determination. She was the kind of person that would always make room for you at her dinner table. Always a pot of tea ready for you, some warm biscuits, banana bread, or perhaps some of her molasses cookies. Althea loved laughter with family and friends. She enjoyed her "down home" music and loved to dance a good polka. Althea had a deep love for animals which she shared with her late husband. Althea was preceded in death by her brother Ronald and her granddaughter Brooke. She is survived by her brother Neil, her five children - Mary, Dwight (Pat), Lynn, Carol (Rob), Victor, 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. She will live on in the hearts of those she loved. We will miss you forever, dear grandmother. Cremation has taken place. Interment at Pleasantview Cemetery will take place when family and friends are able to come together and join in a Celebration of Life. Our sincere gratitude to the staff at Bella Senior Care Residence in Chippawa, for all your love and care. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society in St. Catharines. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 27, 2020