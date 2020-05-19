Phyllis Carmen Greene
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lookout Ridge Retirement Home in her 98th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dr. Carrol Burnell Greene (2016). Loving mother of Sharon Montgomery (Robert), David Greene (Carol) and Lori Ann Lint (Bill). Phyllis is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Born in Gaspereau Nova Scotia on December 22, 1922, she lived in Sheet Harbour, NS before moving to Dunnville, ON in 1962 and then to Fonthill in 1999. In keeping with mom's wishes cremation has taken place and the family will gather for a graveside service at Pleasantview Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Open Arms Mission, Welland ON. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.
