Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen Street Baptist Church
57 Queen St
St. Catharines, ON
Phyllis E. Allison


1926 - 2020
Phyllis E. Allison Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Hospital, Oshawa. Pre-deceased by husband William Ross Allison, Sister Mary Givens and mother Eula Thompson. Mother of Ross Allison & Janet Bingham. Mother-in-law to Brad Bingham & Janet Allison Grandmother to Jamie and Matthew Bingham , Kaitlyn Carmichael and Nicole. Great Grandmother of Autumn and Scarlett Bingham and Jacob Carmichael, as well as Allisha, Katrina and Joshuau Carmichael. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Canada. Services will be held at: Queen Street Baptist Church, 57 Queen St. St. Catharines on Sat. March 7/20 at 11:00AM
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
