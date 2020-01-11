|
|
Sadly, Gail is singing with the invisible choir. On January 8, 2019 surrounded by her favorite color purple, her loving daughter and son-in-law Kim and Bob, and her granddog Wizzer all at her side. Her physical body has left us and she now resides solely in our hearts and memories. Loving mother of Kim More (husband Bob) and predeceased October 3, 2019 by her son Scott Fox (Wife Stacey-nee Bonisteel). Special grandmother of Hayden Fox. Gail was born in Hamilton on September 12, 1942 to Bill and Gertrude Louch. She attended St. Joseph Hamilton School of Nursing (Class of 1964). Nursing in Welland, Ontario until just 10 years ago. Gail moved to Aurora to be closer to her children and grandson. In Aurora she indulged in her new love of baking which Kim's coworkers will miss. Bob will miss his Junior Hockey and Spengler Cup watching buddy and will especially miss his baseball season friend. A private family farewell and cremation has taken place. In memory of Gail, memorial donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation (Specify-Operating Room) would be appreciated. Special thank you to Dr. Edwin Fong, Dr. David Yip, Mike and Roxie at Sparkle Pharmacy as well as the loving care from the nurses and doctors at Southlake, Newmarket. Arrangements entrusted to Peaceful Transition York. Condolences may be forwarded to the family through peacefultransition.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 11, 2020