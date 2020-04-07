Home

Phyllis KIZERA

Phyllis KIZERA Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful Phyllis Kizera (nee Miller) on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the St. Catharines General Hospital, the beloved wife of the late Edward Kizera and loving partner of Tony Constante. This very strong, courageous woman was a loving mother of Susan (John Cecchi), Ellen (Ed Lemke), Jack Kizera and Jim Kizera (Marie). Precious Grandmother of Christopher (Lisa), Susan (Murray), Jason (Tammy),Nicole and Matthew (Carly). Great Grandma of Whitney, John, Emma, Aidan and Ashley. Special sister-in-law of Lois (late Patrick). Phyllis's family wish to thank Pam, Alex and Maryanne for their compassionate care. A very special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Bailey for being the angel and friend by our mother's side. Due to the current health issues a memorial service will be held at a later date. Following Phyllis's wishes, memorial donations to the Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 7, 2020
