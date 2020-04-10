Home

Peacefully passed on Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at the St. Catharines Hospital at the age of 86 with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Neil for 57 years. Loving mother of Ken (Michelle) Sharp and Loretta (Gerald) Kooter. She will be forever loved by her grandchildren Jennifer (Matt), Justin, Jaclyn (Myles), Aaron (Jessica), Alysha-Lynn (Aaron), and great grandchildren Parker, Carter, Adilynn, Beau. Caring sister-in-law of Dennis Sharp. Phyllis grew up in Three Mile Plains, Nova Scotia, where sister Carole Greeno still resides. Phyllis predeceased loved siblings Lee, Betty, Graydon, Ruby, and Darryle. Known as "Nan" to so many others whose lives she touched. Loved by all who knew her. A celebration of Phyllis' life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold. If so desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 10, 2020
