Only days after celebrating her 96th birthday, Phyllis went home to be with the Lord. She now joins her husband of 56 years Floyd (Rusty), which happens to be the day of his birthday. Phyllis was a wonderful and proud mother to the late Bobby (Susan) Rittenhouse, Joan (Ron) Gallagher, Sharon (Walter) Gabor, the late David Rittenhouse, Philip (Joanne) Rittenhouse, and Kelly (Jo-Anne) Rittenhouse. She adored and cherished her many grandchildren Laurel (Nathan) Onfrichuk, Heather (Jeff) Gallagher, Shawn Gallagher, Cheryl (Rick) VanderValk, Tammy (David) Martin, Bobbie Sue (Matt) Wiley, Wally Jr (Kim) Gabor, Lindsay Rittenhouse, Todd (Sherri) Rittenhouse, Alicia and Natasha Rittenhouse, and 19 great-grandchildren. Phyllis was the daughter of Robert and Mary Law, sister to Ron (Phyllis) Law, the late Robert and Blyth Law, the late Sam (Kim) Law, Thelma Hopkins, Iris (the late Ken) Williams, the late Rachel and George Flintoft. Mom attended Fonthill Baptist Church for many years only moving membership to First Baptist Church Thorold to support and continue her spiritual path with her son Pastor Bob Rittenhouse presiding. She also attended Rice Road Community Church in support of Pastor Matthew Wiley. Mom, being Irish, was always ready for a party and usually front and center for any function involving friends or family. Phyllis and Rusty were the founders and proud owners of Fonthill Motor Sales which was a Renault dealership for many years and later became one of the Niagara Regions first Mazda dealerships back in the 70's until their retirement in the late 80's. Mom and dad built their retirement home in Rosedale ON. along the Trent Severn Waterway and pursued their passion for travel by motorhome thoughout Canada and the United States. Our parents were residents and supporters of Fonthill most of their married life. We will certainly miss our loving mother, best friend and confidant and for many who knew our mother, they will also miss someone very special to us all. Family and friends will be received at Rice Road Community Church, 305 Rice Road, Welland on Thursday, August 20th at 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. In keeping with the current regulations, masks are required to be worn. A private family service and burial will take place the following day. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca