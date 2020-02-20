|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 in her 85th year. She loved and adored her family to no end. She was a strong woman who dedicated her life and time to the things she was passionate about. Phyllis is now 'together again' with her late husband Albert James (Bibber) O'Hearn. Loving and devoted mother of Heather (Dave) Dunseith. Proud grandmother of Dustin (Sasha) Dunseith and Ashley (Kevin) Sinclair, and great-grandmother of Sawyer and Lucas Dunseith. Survived by sister Lucille Carver. Predeceased by parents Estelle (Webb) and Clarence Tucker, sister Marlene Willick, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Carver and Jack Willick. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by "her girls" from the Stevensville Ladies Slo-Pitch League. The family will receive family and friends for a visitation at Williams Funeral Home Friday, February 21st from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Williams Saturday, February 22nd at 11 with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA or St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and doctors of the Welland Hospital for their care and support during Phyllis' last days.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020