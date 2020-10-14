1/1
Phyllis Norma (Eckford) Corbin
Passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Henley House in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Murray (2008). Loving mother of Barbara Cresswell (Wayne) of St Catharines and Janie Betts (Bill) of Newfoundland. Grandmother of Sara Hoekstra (Mark), Carrie Switzer (Bryan), Brent Betts (Marti), Alicia Cousineau (Greg), Jennifer Konderka (Mike), Dan Cresswell (Stefanie) and great-grandchildren Madi, Ethan, Corbin, Benson, Benjamin, Brayden, Emma and Austin. Survived by her sister Verna Bennett. Phyllis was Past Worthy Matron of Grantham Order of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of Westminster United Church. Special thanks to the staff of Henley House for their excellent care and to special niece Joan for her visits and support. Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family service will be held with inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
