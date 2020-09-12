Phyllis VandDelft

The BEST Mom & Nanna August 9th 8:10 PM Heaven got a little brighter. My Beautiful mom passed away, finally free of the pain and suffering of the last few years. I wanted to thank all the wonderful people in her life for their continued love and support. Special thanks to my besties Kathy, Erica, Marie and Carol for all the thoughtful things you continue to do without hesitation; to Cori, Donna, Jean, and Carol for spending time with my mom and me at the hospital and helping me to say good-bye, it meant the world to me. Thank you also to the staff at GNGH especially in the ICU who always took such good care of my mom during her many stays there. I also want to thank Alcoholic Anonymous for giving me back my mom for the last 42 years. She was blessed with so many wonderful friends and an extended family because of AA. My mom's never forgot where she came from and was always grateful for her sobriety. Some called her 'tough' or 'the warden', but inside she was compassionate, caring, and supportive to anyone that wanted and needed help. The 23 years she worked at the Woman's detox as an addiction counsellor was a blessing to her, enabling her to help others as she had once been helped. With the partnership of her 'work husband' Marcel, they were able to make a difference in countless lives Attending AA meetings and watching all the new-comers always brought a big smile to her face as Phyllis knew they were able to get help and support for their affliction. As they say in AA "There but for the Grace of God go I". Her sobriety was the best gift and she always told me without that, she wouldn't have met so many special people. Now she can catch up with some of the special friends that were there for her at the beginning of her journey. I know Gem and Joan will be there to greet her, and I'm sure George Campbell will be smiling. Phyllis was such a trooper and was determined to live each day the best way she could. Neither her strength nor her sense of humour wavered despite the last three years of pain, rounds of hospitalizations and her inability to wear any of her beloved funky shoe collection. Every day I thank God for the gift of such a remarkable mother and grandmother whose unconditional love and support carried us through many trying times. Her grandson Brandon was the Apple of her eye and she never hesitated to drop everything to help him out, pulling up stakes 19 years ago and buying a house with me in Niagara Falls so Brandon could have a backyard. Phyllis was not just a mom she was my rock and my best friend and I will miss her terribly. The years we lived together as a family are a blessing and have given us countless wonderful memories to treasure always. Love from your daughter Susan Tombs and grandson Brandon Tombs-Vout Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at a later date that is still to be determined.



